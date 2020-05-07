Tarrant Area Food Bank to host its second large-scale food drive at Globe Life Field

The next event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 8 at Globe Life Field-Prius Lot F.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is returning to Globe Life Field to host a food drive next week.

The food bank held its largest food drive yet last Tuesday, serving at least 2,500 families in need of assistance – especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, we saw the need spike,” Charles Boswell, the food bank's executive vice president said at Tuesday's event. “There were so many people because of all the closures that were thrown out of work just overnight, that for the first time had to get in line for food that never had to before.”

The next event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 8 at Globe Life Field-Prius Lot F, located at the corner of E. Copeland Road and AT&T Way in Arlington.

During the food drive, TAFB staff along with the 136th Air National Guard will help provide each family with a 25-pound emergency box of groceries, including a gallon of milk provided by Borden Dairy.