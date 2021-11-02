Tarrant Area Food Bank hosting mobile market at Six Flags

It's one of the multiple mobile market events happening Tuesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting a mega mobile food bank event from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of Six Flags.

People can enter the event via the main entrance for Six Flags Over Texas, located near the intersection of East Copeland Road and Six Flags Drive.

It's one of the multiple events happening Tuesday.

The next event is at 1 p.m. at A Change for Christ at 205 E. Carver St., Alvarado, Texas.

After that, there will be a mobile market at 5 p.m. at Vivagene Park -FBH at 501 E. Pecan St., Hurst, Texas.