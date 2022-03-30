Tanker truck catches fire, explodes causing heavy black smoke near Euless

Officials told WFAA the driver and passenger of the tanker truck evacuated prior to the explosion and there were no fatalities or significant injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A tanker truck with jet fuel caught on fire at a filling station in Euless, causing an explosion and heavy black smoke across the area Wednesday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it responded to the fire at 12550 Trinity Blvd., which is near the Fort Worth city limit line. The Euless Fire Department also responded to the fire. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the fire happened at the Flint Hills Resources Fort Worth Terminal.

Crews got the fire under control and extinguished, according to Fort Worth fire.

Flint Hills Resources officials said the driver and passenger of the tanker truck evacuated prior to the explosion and there were no fatalities or significant injuries.

"We thank the Fort Worth and Euless fire departments for their prompt response," said a Flint Hills Resources spokesperson.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, officials said.