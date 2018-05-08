A historic Highland Park estate is offering buyers a chance to take a tour through Europe without leaving the comfort of home.

An affluent family built the 11,873-square-foot property at 3806 Beverly Drive in 1934 after taking a grand tour through Europe. The property echoes the sights from several countries they visited: design elements from villas in Spain and Portugal, an entryway fountain made with French limestone, an English stone fountain in the dining courtyard, tile floors imported from Morocco, limestone mantels and hardwood floors from France, antique doors from a confessional cabinet from a Portuguese church, wallpaper in a powder room depicting scenes from Moorish history, and a Finnish sauna.

Take a tour of the property with this slideshow.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the home is currently owned by Trevor Fetter, formerly CEO of Tenet Healthcare. Fetter renovated the home in 2013, replacing every door, window, floor and wall while making it a point to maintain the quality and authenticity of the home’s original materials.

But a few modern amenities have also been added to the 84-year-old estate.

The 5,238-square-foot main home and 4,386-square-foot annex span five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Five living areas and three dining areas, as well as a study and utility room, also dot the property.

Contemporary amenities include an exercise area and adjacent spa, a media room, a 300-bottle wine closet, elevators, recessed speakers in all of the main home’s downstairs rooms, and geothermal system heating and cooling systems. All lights, air conditioning, pools and garage doors can be controlled through phone apps.

Outdoors, a buyer will find covered porches, a pool with geothermal heating, a jacuzzi, a dining courtyard and other entertaining areas connected to a Sonos sound system, as well as landscaping designed by Los Angeles firm Green Print Designs. Parking includes a four-car garage and two carport spaces.

With a price tag of $16.9 million, the estate is being marketed by Joan Eleazer of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International. According to the DMN, it’s one of the five most expensive properties currently for sale in the Dallas area.

