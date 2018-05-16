ARLINGTON, Texas -- Fawad Ameen says Arlington police weren't kidding around when they suddenly showed up to his family's home one afternoon last month.

Guns drawn and shouting commands, it didn't take long for Fawad and his relatives to figure out something potentially dangerous was happening.

"I was shocked," said Ameen. "I didn't know what was going on."

His family's home security camera caught part of the ordeal.

Officers can be heard yelling at Fawad and his sister-in-law to keep their hands raised. "It was scary. I've never had guns pointed at me like that," he said.

Soon, more than a dozen officers were just as confused.

They'd been dispatched to the home in a rush because of a 911 call claiming that someone had been "shot."

Turns out, that was a lie.

"It's a prank. A fake call," Lt. Chris Cook told WFAA on Tuesday.

He said the caller carried a local number, but they aren't sure if they used technology to reroute it from elsewhere.

On the audio, a man with a thick accent can be heard saying, "I just shot my neighbor." He then provides the Ameen family address.

Cook said officers quickly realized there was no emergency when they searched the home.

It's indicative of a larger trend some departments have seen across the country where fake, "swatting" calls lead to potentially dangerous situations, like a deadly scenario that played out in Kansas.

Cook said they plan to charge the caller if they can determine who it is.

Fawad, whose brother is actually a detective at another local police department, said the decision to quickly comply with officer demands probably helped deescalate the situation.

"They were straightforward," he said. "We were able to talk with the sergeant."

Police suspect the family may have been targeted because they refused to play along with a series of scam phone calls they recently received.

