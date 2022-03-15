SWAT responding to standoff in Hurst; police report shots fired inside home

SWAT responded and officers were still working around 6 a.m. to bring an end to the situation.

HURST, Texas — Police were responding to a SWAT situation at a home in Hurst early Tuesday morning.

Officers had responded about 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Willow, near West Pipeline Road and Hurstview Drive in Tarrant County.

Officers arrived and contacted a resident on the phone. At that point, police said, more shots were fired from inside the home.

Police did not have any initial reports of injuries. Officials were asking people to avoid the area near the standoff.