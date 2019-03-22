DALLAS — Police are searching for a second suspect who entered a Tom Thumb grocery store at the Beltline Village Shopping Center in North Dallas, near Belt Line and Preston roads Friday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene on a report of a robbery at the grocery store. Officers saw two armed suspects leaving, according to Dallas police. One suspect was arrested and the second suspect ran back into the store.



A SWAT team went inside to sweep the area as police cars have blocked off entrances. The entire shopping center is shut down, and it's unknown when it will reopen.

Dallas police said officers helped all grocery employees safely exit. Two employees sustained non-life threatening injuries and were not sent to the hospital.

