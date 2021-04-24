x
Swarm of about 10,000 bees creates quite the buzz in one Plano neighborhood

Plano Parks & Rec said removing the bees called for a specialized response and that no one was stung during the process.

PLANO, Texas — One sidewalk in Plano created such a buzz, people are still talking about it days later. That's because a hive containing thousands of bees was spotted in a tree and there's a photo to show just how big it was. 

The Plano Parks & Recreation Department shared this photo to social media Thursday that shows about 10,000 bees in the swarm. 

According to the post, the hive located near Parker and Canyon Roads was gathered by a beekeeper contractor and taken to a farm so the bees can "live happily ever after."

Some people retweeted the post, sharing their excitement that the honey-making creatures were safely relocated. One reply said, "save the bees" while another person said, "nature is beautiful." 

Plano Parks & Rec also reassured the community that no one was stung in the removal process and said the sidewalk is now safe for use.

