SUV driver runs red light and kills woman crossing the street, Fort Worth police say

The SUV driver that ran the red light clipped a truck which then flipped his or her car. The SUV hit a male and female pedestrian, killing the female.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An SUV driver who ran a red light in Forth Worth hit and killed a woman Friday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Rosedale St. off Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, an SUV ran a red light going westbound on Rosedale St., police say.

A truck driving south on Evans Ave. intersecting Rosedale St. was going to turn left.

Two pedestrians were crossing the street on Rosedale St. on the west side of Evans Ave. in the westbound lanes. The SUV that ran the red light clipped the truck, flipping the SUV.

The SUV hit both the pedestrians and killed the female, according to police. The male pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to live.

The driver of the flipped SUV was unharmed.