Suspects wanted in aggravated assault case in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying four suspects involved in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On April 16 around 11 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Ross Avenue. This is in the Bryan Place neighborhood in Old East Dallas.

Police found five victims inside an apartment where the unknown suspects and the victims had an argument.

The argument escalated and the suspects shot into the apartment, Dallas Police say. Two of the victims were injured by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, police say it was determined that four men may be responsible for the shooting. The suspects were in two vehicles pictured in the video above, which include a black sedan and a silver SUV. The four men are described by police as Latin males.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Sherri Jeffrey at 214-671-4737 or sherri.jeffrey@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 066908-2022.