2 suspects record prank robbery with fake gun, Fort Worth Police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly pulled a prank robbery while recording the act themselves.

On Feb. 25, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., two people entered the Family Dollar at 7320 S. Hulen St. in Fort Worth. This is southeast of Ben H. Rosenthal Park and west of Candleridge Park.

One of the suspects had an item in his hand, portraying it as a gun when he entered the store. As can be seen in the store's video, the other suspect seems to be recording the man with the fake gun.

The suspect with the item then pointed it at the cashier and yelled for everyone to, "Get down! This is a stick up," according to police. The other man continued to record the incident.

Both suspects then left that store and left in a black vehicle, police say. They then drove to a different Family Dollar at 8500 McCart Ave. and allegedly repeated the same offense.

Police say the suspect with the fake gun is man standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing black sunglasses, a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a red hat with an American flag on it.

Police say the suspect shooting the offense is a man with a beard who was wearing a red hoodie with the word "Rockets" on it and black sweatpants.