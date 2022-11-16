Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say

One of the victims said the suspects had forced entry into their home and assaulted multiple members of the household with a weapon.

FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department.

On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.

One of the victims told investigators the suspects had forced entry into their home and assaulted multiple members of the household with a weapon, restrained them, and took a large sum of cash prior to leaving the residence.

The Frisco Fire Department responded to the scene to treat the victims, of which two were transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.

There is no immediate threat to the public and this is believed to be an isolated incident. No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.