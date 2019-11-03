DALLAS — A deadly crash that happened Sunday night caused road closures in the southbound lanes of U.S.75 near the Mockingbird Lane exit.



Officials said the initial crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., which then started a chain reaction of four other crashes.

A 25-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger were heading southbound when it crashed into a car that lost control and struck an outside wall. The 25-year-old's vehicle continued to spin out and got hit by a third vehicle.

Four other vehicles crashed as a result and blocked all lanes of traffic.



The 23-year-old man riding in the car was ejected out of the back window. He was sent to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



The driver, a 25-year-old man, was also sent to a local hospital and arrested for DWI. Their names have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.