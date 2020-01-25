ARLINGTON, Texas — A suspect in an Arlington homicide has been arrested by authorities in California, officials say.

According to Arlington police, 27-year-old Antonio Garcia was arrested Friday in Los Angeles by U.S. Marshals and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Dawkins.

On Jan. 1, Dawkins was found with several gunshot wounds in his apartment located near the 2300 block of Streambed Court.

Dawkins later died at the hospital, according to investigators.

Arlington police are now working on extraditing Garcia back to Tarrant County.

