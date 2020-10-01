DALLAS — Authorities have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a string of robberies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Monday, James Dean was booked into the Dallas County jail on five robberies charges out of Irving, officials say.

Police say Dean’s most recent robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Samuell Boulevard.

The victims inside the business told authorities they followed Dean’s and another suspect’s commands because they were scared of being harmed.

Police later located Dean near the 3600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas.

During an interview with detectives, officers discovered Dean had been involved in several robberies in Dallas, Irving, and Fort Worth, police said.

He remains in jail in lieu of $400,333 bail.

Authorities are also looking for an accomplice.

