Suspect still at large after reported fight on DART train, police say

A suspect is still at large after a reported knife fight on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Monday, DART police said.
The transportation agency's police department responded to a reported fight with a knife on a southbound Blue Line train at Kiest Station around 10:15 Monday morning. The train was unloaded and removed from service as police investigated. One of the people reportedly involved in the fight was taken to Methodist Hospital. The other person is at large, police said.
The train was released by DART police and placed back into full service at 12:09 p.m.