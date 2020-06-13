Suspect not wearing face mask assaulted employee after refusing to wait outside, police say

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at approximately 09:52 a.m., the suspect in the yellow shirt entered a local business with a policy requiring patrons to wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon entry, the suspect was asked to wait outside the business where an employee would assist him. The suspect refused and used profane language towards employees. When an employee demanded the suspect leave, the suspect assaulted the employee causing injury. Witnesses to the assault reported the suspect left the location driving a red sports car. Anyone having information leading to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Woodall at the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181 ext. 2169.