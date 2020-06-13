x
Suspect not wearing face mask assaulted employee after refusing to wait outside, police say

Police say an employee demanded the suspect to leave and that’s when the suspect assaulted and injured the employee.
Credit: Cedar Hill Police Department
Cedar Hill Police search for suspect accused of assaulting an employee.

Cedar Hill police are searching for a suspect who is accused of assaulting an employee who asked him to wait outside because of a face mask policy, officials say. 

Authorities say around 10 a.m. on June 6, the suspect entered a local business that has a policy requiring customers to wear a mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the suspect was asked to wait outside where an employee would assist him. However, the suspect refused to leave the business and started using profanity towards the workers, authorities say.

Police say an employee demanded the suspect to leave and that’s when the suspect assaulted and injured the employee. 

Surveillance video shared by police shows the suspect pushing an employee to the ground. Witnesses told detectives that the suspect left the location driving a red sports car.

Detectives did not release specific information regarding which business the incident took place. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181 ext. 2169.

6/6/20, 09:52 a.m., Cedar Hill, Texas

Posted by Cedar Hill Police Department on Friday, June 12, 2020

