Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a pawnshop Wednesday morning in Duncanville.

Duncanville police said they were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. to First Cash Pawn at 130 W. Camp Wisdom Road near North Main Street.



The suspect drove away in a vehicle that was later found abandoned at an apartment complex in Dallas. Officials have not released a description of the suspect.



No one was injured, police said.

