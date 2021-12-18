19-year-old suspect arrested in shooting death of woman in Garland neighborhood, police say

Police said the 22-year-old victim was found shot in the 300 block of Bella Drive late Friday evening.

GARLAND, Texas — An arrest has been made in the murder investigation of a 22-year-old woman who was found shot in a Garland neighborhood late Friday, police said.

Police in Garland said they responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of South 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound nearby in the 300 block of Bella Drive.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said. She was later identified as Bianca Vasquez.

Police said their investigation led them to identify the suspect as Lucio Angel Ortega, 19. According to police, he was found and arrested in Caldwell County, just south of the Austin area.

Ortega will be transferred to the Garland Detention Center, police said.