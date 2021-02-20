Police: Suspect arrested after shooting call; 3 bodies found in Celina house fire

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any names of those involved in the incident.

CELINA, Texas — A suspect is in custody after three victims were pulled from a house fire in Celina Friday night, police said.

Just before 7:20 p.m., Celina Police Department officers were called to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in response to a shooting. While en route, officers said they received an additional call regarding a structure fire at the same location.

When firefighters and officers arrived on scene, a suspect was taken into custody and the fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

The fire department said the bodies of three victims were recovered from the home.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any names of those involved in the incident.

#BREAKING The scene outside a home in Celina. @CelinaPolice called to a shooting and @CelinaFireDept called for a structure fire at the same home. PD confirms one person arrested and three bodies recovered from inside home. Being investigated as homicide @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9lXYHRaBkE — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) February 20, 2021