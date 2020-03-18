DALLAS, Texas — A popular North Texas Instagram influencer wants to lend a helping hand to local restaurants and food spots wrestling with limited operations to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Breshell West, an Instagram influencer from Frisco with at least 29,000 followers, wants everyone to do a "quarantine movie night" to help local food spots.
Order takeout. Watch a movie. Talk about it on social media.
Several cities and counties, including Dallas County and Tarrant County, have asked bars and restaurants to close or limit operations to help fight the disease.
And it will come at a big economic price.
The Texas Restaurant Association said Tuesday that 25% to 30% of independent restaurants across the state will likely have to close for good if a reduction in patrons continues.
West often works with restaurants in her area to promote their business online and knows many owners will be facing an uphill battle.
"A lot of these people are my friends, you walk into their stores and they know you," West said. "They make up our community, so I wanted to find a fun way for the community to get involved with supporting them."
The idea behind the "quarantine movie night" is to order take-out or get delivery from your favorite spot, then post online about the food you got and the movie you're watching starting 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The template to do so is below.
West is even partnering with businesses around Collin County who are offering discounts on certain food orders.
Even though she's based in Frisco, West wants everyone in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to get involved.
She also said she would like to make this a weekly event.
"Hopefully restaurants can see a spike in their sales tonight," West said. "We want them to feel supported."
Sharing the template online, per West, is also a way to remind people what restaurants are still open and serving communities.
"This is brand awareness. People can share what restaurants they love and what they love to order there to give people the opportunity to try something new," West said.
"Supporting local businesses doesn't always have to involve money. Liking, sharing, and commenting about them helps too."
In West's eyes, she believes having a megaphone and platform on Instagram is the best way for her to help right now.
"It's something that I can do. It's something that can be Dallas County or Texas-wide because we all have businesses in our area that are impacted," West said.
Below is a list of participating businesses provided to WFAA by West.
- Bellagreen in Plano is participating with a 50% discount on delivery fees on orders of $20 or more. Use the code “bellaCARES." 5717 Legacy Drive, Suite 180, Plano, 972-546-0402.
- Bonnie Ruth’s Neighborhood Bistro is participating with options for take-out service, curbside pick-up and home delivery. 6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 110, 214-705-7775.
- Brown Bag DFW is participating with an option for curbside pick-up. The business is also offering a 15% discount off all bulk items and a free kid’s meal with every adult-meal purchase. 3246 Preston Road, Suite 510a, 214-717-3271.
- Bruster’s Ice Cream is participating with an option for home delivery through the third-party vendor GrubHub. 648 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Suite 100, 469-200-5201.
- Cane Rosso is participating with an option for take-out service or home delivery through the third-party vendor Uber Eats. 3685 The Star Boulevard, Suite 200, 214-430-5225.
- Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers in Plano is participating with an option for free home delivery through the third-party vendor Uber Eats. 5872 TX-121, Suite 105, Plano, 214-297-2323.
- The Community Grill is participating with an option for take-out service. 2525 Main Street, Suite 400, 214-494-4548.
- Cowboy Chicken is participating with an option for home delivery. 4984 Main Street, 469-362-8002.
- Crush Taco is participating with an option for home delivery through the third party vendors DoorDash, Favor and Uber Eats. 11445 Dallas Parkway, Suite 230, 469-759-4094.
- Didi’s Downtown is participating with the options for curbside service or home delivery through the third-party vendor Uber Eats. 7210 Main Street, 469-888-4020.
- Dilla Quesadillas is participating with an option for home delivery through the third-party vendors Chow Now, DoorDash and Uber Eats. The small restaurant also has a drive-thru and offers curbside delivery. 3930 Preston Road, Suite 140, 469-362-6123.
- El Rincon is participating with an option for home delivery through the third-party vendors Grub Hub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. 3930 Preston Road, Suite 140, 469-362-6123.
- Haystack Burgers and Barley is participating with an option for curbside pick-up. 6705 Main Street, 972-704-3861. Haywire in Plano is participating with an option for curbside pick-up. 5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110, Plano, 972-781-9473.
- The Heritage Table is participating with an option for take-out service. 7110 Main Street, 469-664-0100. Kilwin’s in Plano is participating with an option for curbside pick-up. 7161 Bishop Road, Suite 3, 469-298-0941.
- Original ChopShop in Plano is participating with a 50% discount on home delivery for orders of $20 or more. Use the code “CHOPCARES”. 2408 Preston Road, Suite 704c,972-499-7299.
- Palio’s Pizza Cafe is participating with an option for home delivery and take-out service. 3492 Legacy Drive, 214-705-7400. Piada is participating with the option of free home delivery for online orders. The restaurant will give an extra 20 percent off when you spend at least $40 with the code “PIADAFAM”. 3301 Preston Road, Suite 1, 972-294-5417.
- Platia Greek Kouzina is participating with the option for take-out service. 2995 Preston Road, Suite 1590, 972-334-0031.
- Scotty P’s is participating with an option for curbside pickup and a 15% discount for online orders. Use the code “family”. 5110 West Eldorado Parkway, 972-377-7070.
- Taco Ocho is participating with an option for home delivery through the third-party vendor DoorDash. 3492 Legacy Drive, 214-494-2346.
- Tupelo Honey is participating with an option for home delivery through the third-party vendor DoorDash. 6725 Winning Drive, 469-403-2160. UP Inspired Kitchen is participating with a $10 discount off orders of $50 ore more. Guests can use #QuarantineMovieNight when ordering through the UP app, or call in your order and tell them you’re participating. 5285 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, 469-579-4197.
- Tender BBQ - is participating Offering Family Packs- Your choice of 2 lb.s of meat and 3 pints of sides for $50. All fixings included. Call in, order online or walk-in for take out, 224 W Pecan St, Celina: (469) 202-3000, 4226 Preston Rd, Frisco: (214) 494-2080, online: tendersmokehousebbq.com
- Norma’s Cafe - Offering Brunch meals for 6 people $55.99, Served all day. Available to-go or through Favor Delivery. 8300 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, 972-712-2233
- The Paw Depot - offering Doggy “Pupcorn” (corn-free) and many other treats for the four-legged kids too! 6009 Main St, Frisco, 888-477-9997
- Legacy Food Hall - Says beer and a movie go together and you can take it to-go in a growler from our taproom. 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, 972-846-4255.