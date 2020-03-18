DALLAS, Texas — A popular North Texas Instagram influencer wants to lend a helping hand to local restaurants and food spots wrestling with limited operations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Breshell West, an Instagram influencer from Frisco with at least 29,000 followers, wants everyone to do a "quarantine movie night" to help local food spots.

Order takeout. Watch a movie. Talk about it on social media.

Several cities and counties, including Dallas County and Tarrant County, have asked bars and restaurants to close or limit operations to help fight the disease.

And it will come at a big economic price.

The Texas Restaurant Association said Tuesday that 25% to 30% of independent restaurants across the state will likely have to close for good if a reduction in patrons continues.

RELATED: Tarrant County orders closure of bars, gyms, theaters, and restaurants can only serve takeout

West often works with restaurants in her area to promote their business online and knows many owners will be facing an uphill battle.

"A lot of these people are my friends, you walk into their stores and they know you," West said. "They make up our community, so I wanted to find a fun way for the community to get involved with supporting them."

The idea behind the "quarantine movie night" is to order take-out or get delivery from your favorite spot, then post online about the food you got and the movie you're watching starting 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The template to do so is below.

A copy of the template Breshell West wants people to share to social media.

Breshell West

RELATED: Dallas restaurants scramble to stay in business and retain employees during Covid-19 shutdown

West is even partnering with businesses around Collin County who are offering discounts on certain food orders.

Even though she's based in Frisco, West wants everyone in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to get involved.

She also said she would like to make this a weekly event.

"Hopefully restaurants can see a spike in their sales tonight," West said. "We want them to feel supported."

RELATED: Cinemark temporarily closes all U.S. theaters among patchwork local mandates

Sharing the template online, per West, is also a way to remind people what restaurants are still open and serving communities.

"This is brand awareness. People can share what restaurants they love and what they love to order there to give people the opportunity to try something new," West said.

"Supporting local businesses doesn't always have to involve money. Liking, sharing, and commenting about them helps too."

In West's eyes, she believes having a megaphone and platform on Instagram is the best way for her to help right now.

"It's something that I can do. It's something that can be Dallas County or Texas-wide because we all have businesses in our area that are impacted," West said.

Below is a list of participating businesses provided to WFAA by West.