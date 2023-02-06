Superintendent caught in sex sting was a teacher, coach and principal in North Texas

Anyone with related information to this sting is asked to call Rosen's office at 713-755-7571. Rosen said they want to find out if any other children were targeted.

ITASCA, Texas — The superintendent who was among seven people arrested in a six-month-long sex sting reportedly has connections to North Texas.

According to Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Michael Stevens, 47, was planning to come to Houston and engage in sex acts with a teenage girl. Rosen said Stevens sent naked photos of himself to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was really an undercover investigator.

Stevens has been around children for most of his career. Investigators said he worked as a teacher a coach and a principal in various North Texas including Mesquite and Vernon ISD’s and was currently the Itasca School District Superintendent.

Early Friday morning, Stevens was arraigned in the Harris County Jail. He’s charged with solicitation of a minor. He was arrested Thursday by Harris County constables in front of his office next to the High School.

Multiple Law enforcement agencies conducted a 6-month undercover operation posing at teenage girls on social media apps.

They arrested 7 men.

"It just so happens we were fortunate that these predators were talking to law enforcement. They very easily could have been talking to a young person," Rosen said.

A Harris County prosecutor read the probable cause affidavit outlining the case against Stevens at his hearing.

"On several occasions, the defendant advised that he wanted to meet the undercover persona for sex and mentioned traveling to Houston during the summer and getting a hotel room, the prosecutor said.

Detectives said Stevens believed the undercover agent he was talking to was a 15-year-old girl and referred to her age multiple times.

The defendant asked "Am I too old for you? So, you’re okay with my age? I’m probably too old for you. I’m 47 years old."

Investigators also said he sent explicit photos of himself.

"The defendant asked would you date or play around, have fun with a guy who looks like me?"

Detectives said they learned on May 10, Stevens was the Itasca ISD Superintendent.

"The superintendent really was shocking," Rosen said. "He was actually videotaping himself at his job and place of work. He got comfortable with what he was doing."

The Harris County constables said they released video and pictures of all seven defendants because they believe there are victims out there.

"These predators were online surfing and looking for children," Rosen said.

Stevens is being held on a $100,000 bond. Meanwhile, Itasca ISD has announced a special meeting Monday to discuss the arrest and Stevens' future with the district.

Authorities are sending a warning to parents.

"You must make it a priority to know what your children on doing online," Rosen said. "As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm."

Itasca ISD statement:

"On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sherriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action."

Itasca ISD school board members set a special meeting for June 5 at 7 a.m.

A FedEx worker was also arrested in the sting. Rosen said the man was chatting with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and showed up at an undercover location with a pack of condoms.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in the sting. He showed up to meet a 14-year-old girl and tried to flee when officers showed up to arrest him.

Another man believed he was meeting up with a 16-year-old to have sex. He showed up at an undisclosed location with condoms and was arrested. He worked as a dishwasher and a cook at a coffee shop.

A 26-year-old unemployed man was arrested after showing up at a place where he thought he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Another man showed up at the undercover location expecting to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl. He was arrested with condoms in his pocket.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after he drove from Waco to Harris County. Officers said they found more than 40 pairs of women's underwear in his possession. Investigators are working to find out if there are any more victims.

All of the suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail. Several of them posted a bond and were released.

"This is exactly why we are doing that - is to see if there are any other victims or people that would like to come forward that may involve any of the suspects that we have arrested," Rosen said.