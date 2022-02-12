Dallas-based Coca-Cola bottling company to show ad for job opportunities during Super Bowl

The commercial will air in Texas and Oklahoma during Sunday's game.

DALLAS — A Dallas-based Coca-Cola bottling company will be featured in a commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday as the company promotes its job opportunities.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a local bottler that serves Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, created the advertisement in an effort to appeal to job-seekers in the region.

Greg Artkop, director of communications for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, told WFAA the company has around 8,000 employees throughout a region that's mainly Texas.

"If you see a Coca-Cola person in a store, that's one of our people," he said.

Artkop said the idea for the commercial came amid a "challenging" hiring environment that he hasn't seen before.

"In the past, you'd be able to put out a help wanted ad and people would respond and you'd have enough candidates," Artkop said. "... You have to take different steps to be noticed."

The commercial will air during Sunday's game in Texas and Oklahoma. Artkop said those watching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area should expect to see it at the end of the fourth quarter. Other areas of Texas and Oklahoma will see it at different times.

"It features people who work for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. We didn’t cast them. They were people who volunteered to be in the ad," Artkop said.

According to the company, the commercial was filmed in Houston at its new production and distribution facility.

"This is about getting the word out to as many people as possible that we have job opportunities," he added.

According to Artkop, there are nearly 100 job openings in and around the D-FW area. Openings include truck drivers and merchandisers.