This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip

A ranch property in East Texas with unique access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million.

A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million.

Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits on more than 1,300 acres of land with accessibility to a diverse mix of topography. It is located in Henderson County one hour from Dallas.

It features a private on-ranch access easement to the Athens Airport Jet Strip, which is currently under expansion and development planning. In addition, up to three commercial hangar lot options can be included with this property. This gives the buyer or a commercial fishing and hunting operation the potential to arrive or depart via private plane and just needed an ATV for access from the airport to the property.

The property is comprised of rolling grasslands, hayfields, forests, pines, pastures and a series of lakes. It also has two clearwater fishing or swimming holes and is available to be purchased by a private, shared or commercial buyer.

The perimeter has been planted with over 70,000 pine trees, paired with several springs, soaks and creek beds. There is also potential for combing and expanding the two existing lake locations (of 20 and 30 acres each) to create a single lake of an estimated 50+ acres or more. Duck, deer and fish are in abundance on the property.

At the edge of a private lagoon lies a 4,000-square-foot lodge as well as a skeet shooting range and a new shop.

The property, which has quick access to Athens as well as Tyler and Dallas, is being marketed by Icon Global.