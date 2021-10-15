Denton police investigating report of sexual assault made by student; protest planned Friday

Denton Police Department says they are investigating a sexual assault report made by a juvenile student.

DENTON, Texas — Some students and parents are planning a walkout Friday outside Denton Guyer High School after a report of an on-campus sexual assault, organizers told WFAA.

Denton Police Department says they are investigating a sexual assault report made by a juvenile student. A spokesperson for the department said on Oct. 6 a 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after an alleged assault by a 17-year-old boy on the Guyer campus.

Denton ISD says they are in full cooperation with local law enforcement officials.

“That investigation remains open and ongoing at this time, limiting the district’s ability to share details,” Denton ISD Chief Communications Officer Julie Zwahr said. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of this police investigation, we want to assure our community that the safety and well being of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

The walkout is set to take place Friday morning. On Thursday, Denton Guyer’s principal sent an email to parents encouraging students to remain in class.

Principal Shaun Perry said teachers will continue to record attendance while district leaders monitor the protest site. The principal says no outside visitors will be allowed to participate should a protest occur.

“I have shared the expectations with our faculty and staff, and each of us stand ready to assist our students as we move forward,” the principal wrote in the letter to parents. “Our staff works tirelessly to provide the safest possible learning environment that fosters healthy relationships.”

As for the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, Denton Police promised to keep the community informed.