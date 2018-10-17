Two students, a monitor and a school bus driver are safe after a school bus caught fire Wednesday morning, according to Coppell ISD.

Coppell ISD says the bus driver called 911 after noticing smoke around 6:55 a.m. on its way to Valley Ranch Elementary School.

All students were safely evacuated by the driver and were staged away from the bus located at the State Highway 161 service road and Sierra Drive.

Firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported and there is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Juan Vazquez posted the following video on Twitter of authorities putting out the flames:

Bus on fire next to whole food in Irving, Tx pic.twitter.com/kJkNGEzN8Z — Juan Vazquez (@JuanMFVazquez) October 17, 2018

© 2018 WFAA