Thousands of students in North Texas, from fifth graders to college students, have received needed technology to learn online while stay-at-home orders continue.
Fort Worth ISD
On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved the purchase of thousands of 3,160 Chromebook computers and internet hotspots.
“Access to a device is critical for support of the District’s Learning at Home initiative during the mandated state and county COVID-19 school closure,” said Jerry Moore, FWISD’s Chief Academic Officer, in a statement.
The computer purchase will cost the district nearly $1.2 million. When the classes return in person, the devices will support a one-to-one device implementation for 5th-grade students.
The purchase of 6,000 hotspots with 3GB internet speed will cost the district nearly $1.3 million.
Cedar Hill ISD
In Cedar Hill, the district distributed nearly 900 devices to families and teachers in need.
Families who completed the district’s technology survey received a device.
Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson was aware that many families in the district didn’t have access to the devices or technology that would make it possible for students to learn from home.
Tarrant County Community College
For two weeks in a row, Tarrant County Community College is loaning Chromebooks to students who responded to a survey and said they didn’t have the technology needed to do schoolwork from home.
Beginning this week, the college is also loaning tablets that have data packages for students who need internet access. Laptops and tablets will be distributed on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff members have contacted students who self-reported the need for technology in an online survey or who contacted staff members to ensure they know how to pick up the loaners.
Distribution sites and driving directions follow:
TCC Northeast directions
828 Harwood Road
Hurst, TX 76054
TCC Northwest directions
4801 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76179
TCC Southeast directions
2100 Southeast Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76018
TCC South directions
5301 Campus Drive
Fort Worth, Texas 76119
TCC Trinity River directions
300 Trinity Campus Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76102
