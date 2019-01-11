HURST, Texas — An assault near an elementary school in Hurst led to the school sending students and staff home early, police say.

Authorities say around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Arbor Park Apartments near 503 Brown Trail.

Police officers say two male victims were located in the area with non-life threatening stabbing wounds.

Officials say their initial investigation indicates the two males were assaulted inside the apartment complex.

One of the victims ran away from the complex to a park near Bellaire Elementary School. He was able to get help from people in the area, police say.

The other male was located right outside the apartment complex, officials say.

Detectives say both victims were transported to the hospital. At this time officials did not say what led to the stabbing.

Authorities say students and staff at Bellaire Elementary School were sent home early because the assault occurred near campus.

