Student stabbed by peer at Fort Worth middle school, police say

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Handley Middle School near the 2800 block of Patino Road.

Fort Worth police are investigating an incident in which a middle school student was stabbed Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Handley Middle School near the 2800 block of Patino Road. Authorities said a child was stabbed by another student.

Police said at this time the child is in the nurse's office and the other student accused of the stabbing is in another office.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the stabbing.