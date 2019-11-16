COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A 14-year-old was injured while walking to school Friday, authorities say.

According to Colleyville police, the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the 5400 block of Heritage Avenue.

A crossguard was in the crosswalk area signaling for cars to stop.

A driver failed to stop and that's when a student who was in the crosswalk fell, officials say.

The teen was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury, according to police.

Authorities say it is unclear whether the student was struck by the vehicle.

The driver will be cited with failing to comply with a lawful order or direction of a school crossing guardian a school crosswalk, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: