A judge has given Stormy Daniels' estranged husband and his legal team more time to serve the adult film star with a citation that would require her to come to court in Kauffman County.

Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is in the process of getting a divorce from Glendon Crain, a fellow adult film actor.

On Friday Crain and his legal team appeared in court to discuss a restraining order they'd filed that would restrict Daniels from taking the couple's child on the road with her during her strip club tour. Daniels was not required to attend Friday's hearing because she has not yet been served. She did not appear.

Crain's attorney says they've tried to serve Daniels but have been unable to make contact.

Friday morning the judge scheduled another court hearing for August 8th for the parties to discuss the temporary restraining order and custody.

