Storm damage cancels classes at Birdville ISD elementary

WATAUGA, Texas — Storms damaged a "large section of the roof" at a Birdville Independent School District elementary school, canceling classes for at least Tuesday, officials said.

The damage was at Grace E. Hardeman Elementary School in Watauga, near Watauga Road and Rufe Snow Drive.

School district officials said a section of the roof over the fourth- and fifth-grade wing at the school was damaged during the severe storms that moved through Tarrant County on Monday evening.

Officials said water penetrated six classrooms during the damage. District officials were working with engineers to make sure the rest of the school was safe to resume classes, which were canceled Tuesday.

Officials will be in touch with parents later Tuesday about school plans for the rest of the week.

The school was among the damage being reported Tuesday following a band of severe storms that moved through North Texas around 6 p.m. Monday.

Further to the northwest, the small town of Jacksboro got heavy storm damage by a reported tornado. The damage included the town's high school and elementary schools, along with 60-80 homes.

There was also a tornado reported near Bowie in Montague County. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged.

Bowie ISD officials told WFAA some students and staff were forced to shelter in the buildings they were already inside. Everyone was reportedly safe and allowed to go home, officials said.