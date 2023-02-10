Hours after decorating their homes for Halloween, neighbors woke up to missing items from their front yards.

HOUSTON — Two days into October and thieves are already stealing elaborate Halloween displays from families in northeast Houston.

In the Lindale Park neighborhood, it's happened at least three times in the last week.

"We go all out decorating our homes," said Henry Garza.

Lindale Park is one of those Houston neighborhoods known for going big on Halloween. Neighbors like Garza spent the weekend setting things up only for thieves to strike within hours.

"At 6 AM, we were going to work and we noticed some big automated figures were missing," said Garza.

His 8 to 9-foot animated ghoul was gone. His vibrating Halloween figures were gone too. So were lots of lights. It was now dead space in a yard he'd brought to life just 12 hours earlier.

"There's somebody out there who likes to ruin happy occasions for families," said Garza.

When word started spreading on social media, he learned he wasn't alone. At least two other yards were pilfered hours after families set up their displays. It's the first time it happened to him since he moved in 2009.

"Property is gone, but it's the violating that hurts the most," said Garza. "I wish they knew how it feels when we get violated."

So for now, Henry is pushing pause on spooking up his house.

"I've got four or five other figures in the garage that I wanted to put out," said Garza.

There are boxes of stuff still in the yard too. He's not sure when that will go up, or if it even will.

Garza said he just wants his neighbors to be aware and on the lookout. He's hoping whoever is responsible doesn't destroy the neighborhood's Halloween spirit.

"I'm going to get back in the Halloween spirit soon, but not right now," said Garza.

Many of his neighbors are also holding off on decorating. They said they may wait until closer to Halloween before putting anything else out.

Multiple police reports have been filed with the Houston Police Department.

