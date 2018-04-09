IRVING, Texas – A nearly week-old mystery was solved Tuesday when a stolen eagle carving was returned to the City of Irving.

The carved eagle stood along Campion Trail in Irving before someone removed it – apparently with a chainsaw or other piece of equipment – on Aug. 29. Six days later, the city announced on its official Twitter account that the eagle had landed back in city custody, thanks to a tip to Irving police.

UPDATE: Thanks to a tip into @IrvingPD, our Eagle is back! While this poor guy is damaged beyond repair, our artist has offered to carve a new Eagle for our fabulous Campion Trail. Please know, we appreciate the publicity/interest that led to this recovery. pic.twitter.com/RgJSmpDnPR — City of Irving (@thecityofirving) September 4, 2018

The eagle was “damaged beyond repair,” the city wrote. It appeared to be missing a wing and the talons that previously held it upright on a post near Campion Trail.

Rob Banda, the artist responsible for the carving, said last week that he would carve a new one for the city, free of charge.

“I guess it is a compliment to my work [that it was stolen]," he told WFAA with a laugh.

Banda has been carving since 2011, and turned his hobby into a career about four years ago when he launched Rob’s Creations.

He said the eagle was one of his favorite carvings. The new edition will sit on a higher post to make theft more difficult.

