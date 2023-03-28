x
Stolen dog: Police asking for help finding French Bulldog taken during robbery

Arlington Police said officers have not been able to find the dog, and the now arrested suspect is not cooperating with detectives.
Credit: Arlington Police Department
This female Merle French Bulldog was stolen during an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, March 26 in the 5200 block of Camino Verdes Blvd in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a dog taken during a recent robbery, according to the Arlington Police Department.

On Sunday, a suspect allegedly committing an armed robbery also stole a female Merle French Bulldog in the 5200 block of Camino Verdes Blvd in Arlington. This area is next to the Harold Patterson Sports Center.

Officers have since located and arrested the suspect on aggravated robbery charges. However, Arlington Police say officers have not been able to find the dog, and the suspect is not cooperating with detectives. 

If you see this dog or have any additional information about this case, you are asked to call detective Brode at 817-459-5937. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

