Stolen dog: Police asking for help finding French Bulldog taken during robbery

ARLINGTON, Texas — Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a dog taken during a recent robbery, according to the Arlington Police Department.

On Sunday, a suspect allegedly committing an armed robbery also stole a female Merle French Bulldog in the 5200 block of Camino Verdes Blvd in Arlington. This area is next to the Harold Patterson Sports Center.

Officers have since located and arrested the suspect on aggravated robbery charges. However, Arlington Police say officers have not been able to find the dog, and the suspect is not cooperating with detectives.