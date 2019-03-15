GARLAND, Texas — Police arrested a man who they say led them on a police chase that started in Garland and ended in Dallas Thursday night.



The driver, identified as 28-year-old Roger Avalos, did not stop when a police officer tried to pull him over in a white Dodge Ram truck in the 1900 block of Pendelton Drive at about 9:30 p.m., Garland police said. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Mesquite, Texas.



The chase continued into Dallas, where he drove through a red light and crashed into a blue suburban at the intersection. The truck flipped on its side, and Avalos was arrested.

The chase continued into Dallas, where he drove through a red light and crashed into a blue suburban at the intersection. The truck flipped on its side, and Avalos was arrested.

WFAA

Avalos and the other driver were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Avalos was later released from the hospital and sent to the Garland Jail. He faces a charge of with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest, and several outstanding felony warrants.

Garland police said there were warrants for his arrest on two counts of endangering a child, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and evading arrest.