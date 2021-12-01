Sting to kick off grand opening of Dallas' new concert venue the Echo Lounge & Music Hall

The 11-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the grand opening of the Design District’s new venue on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Sting is set to open Dallas’ newest concert venue this month.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the grand opening of the Design District’s Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3.

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall was developed in partnership with Live Nation, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, and is located near the Mavs’ headquarters and practice facility. It was originally scheduled to open in 2020 as the “Hifi” but plans were halted by the COVID pandemic.

As the new space reemerges with Sting as its first headliner, Live Nation said in a news release, “the performance will be a special experience for fans, featuring Sting in a uniquely intimate setting, accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.”

The event's special guest singer-songwriter Joe Sumner is from the rock band Fiction Plane.

The venue includes a main music hall, lounge, and outdoor patio – which will serve local eats, treats, beers and cocktails. It will hold 1,000 people.

There are several artists already slated to perform, including R&B/Pop singer Pink Sweat$, EDM trio Cheat Codes, and upcoming Pop singer Fletcher and Tate McRae.