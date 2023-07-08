It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, which state troopers described as a "mass casualty event."

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a bus flipped over during a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 74 in Dauphin County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in Lower Paxton Township. Authorities say the crash involved a charter bus carrying 45-50 people and a passenger vehicle. It's unclear exactly what happened, but State Police say the bus did flip on its side.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center says they received 28 patients from the crash, with two being admitted to the hospital, 16 being treated in the emergency room, and 10 patients that have been discharged.

The remainder of those injured in the crash are being treated at UPMC Harrisburg.

The American Red Cross is assisting passengers that were affected in the crash.

Chambers Hill Fire Department is opening up to help with reunification of passengers and the Red Cross will be there, as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.