Members of WFAA's Marketing Team, Maria Delgado and Lec Garcia, tried out some of the Big Tex Award winning foods at the 2019 State Fair of Texas. Good news, you still have a few days to get out and try these food for yourself!

Get those coupons ready!

For more information about the State Fair of Texas visit: BigTex.com

RELATED: The State Fair greenhouse gives back to the community