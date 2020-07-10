Here's what fans need to know about the 2020 AT&T Red River Showdown

The rivalry game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas released its official protocols for the 2020 AT&T Red River Showdown. It’s one of the few events that is still taking place this year after the fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

The rivalry game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The Red River Showdown has been played at the State Fair since 1929, but due to COVID-19, the State Fair is only allowing 25% capacity this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game:

COVID-19 protocols

Fans must wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth completely while on fairgrounds and at the stadium. Clear face shields, gaiters/buffs, bandanas, or masks with valves are not permitted.

Masks may be removed temporarily for eating and drinking while in the stadium in common areas.

Six feet of social distancing between groups is required.

The State Fair will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

Employees are required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked when arriving at work.

Workers are also required to wash hands frequently and change gloves between tasks/handling food.

Fans who aren’t feeling well or may have been in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus are asked to stay home.

Tailgating in and around the State Fair of Texas campus is not allowed this year.

Gameday expectations

Parking lots and entry gates will open at 8 a.m.

Outdoor concessions will also open at 8 a.m., however, State Fair coupons will not be accepted.

Gates into the stadium and concessions inside the Cottom Bowl will open at 9 a.m.

Fans will be required to enter the stadium at the assigned gate listed on their ticket.

Valid 2020 game tickets must be presented to enter the parking lot and fairgrounds.

Parking can be accessed at Gates 5, 6, 8, 10, and 11, and costs are $25 per car. Payment options include cash, credit/debit cards, and Apple/Google Pay.

There is available disabled parking in all lots and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rideshare dropoff and pick up will be located at the Gate 1, which is located at S Haskell and Gurley Avenues.

Valet service will not be available this year.

All gameday attendees are required to follow the clear bag policy. Click here to read more on the policy and a list of prohibited items in the Cotton Bowl.