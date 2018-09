During the 2018 State Fair of Texas, WFAA will feature 360-degree video views of Fair Park.

These special videos can be viewed in a web browser, on YouTube.com on in a VR headset using the YouTube app. For instructions, check the instruction in the 360 video player you are using.

BROWSER INSTRUCTIONS: Click in the playing video and hold down mouse button (or finger) to move around. YouTube links available below each video.

State Fair of Texas Sneak Preview:

YouTube Link

Top O' Texas Tower:

YouTube Link

© 2018 WFAA