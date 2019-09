See over 100 colorful handmade marionettes at the brand new 'Fiestas de Marionetas' show features at the McDonald's Amphitheater during the 2019 State Fair of Texas.

The show promises to be a celebration of color, culture and creativity. Guests will be able to catch the puppet show each day of the fair from September 27 through October 20, 2019.

For more information visit: BigTex.com

