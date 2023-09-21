x
Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the 2023 State Fair of Texas

The 2023 State Fair of Texas is offering Sensory-Friendly Mornings every Wednesday during the fair. The dates are October 4, 11, and 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit BigTex.com for more information.

Joni and Friends will have volunteers to accommodate families with disabilities on October 4th. Registration required: joniandfriends.org/dallas


