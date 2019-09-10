DALLAS — Believe it or not, there are only 12 days left of the State Fair of Texas, which ends on Oct. 20.

And this weekend is the Red River Showdown. Think bigger than normal crowds. You probably don't want to head to the fair this weekend if you can help it.

So, you’re running out of days to go.

Luckily, there's still time – and if you go on the right day, you could save big bucks.

General admission tickets at the door cost $18 for adults and $14 for children. That’s $64 for a family of four. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online.

Here’s when you should plan your visit to save money:

TUESDAY, OCT. 15:

Bring in an empty Dr Pepper can and pay only $9 for an admission ticket

Most rides are discounted, except The Thrillway and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel

WEDNESDAYS, OCT. 9 & 16:

Bring in four cans of food to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and pay only $4 for an admission ticket

THURSDAYS, OCT. 10 & 17:

Bring in an empty 20 oz. bottle of any Coca-Cola product and get a $9 admission ticket

Senior citizens, 60 years and older, get in for free

Participating food vendors are offering one of their signature menu items at a reduced price.

ANY DAY AFTER 5 P.M.:

Bring in an empty Dr Pepper can after 5 p.m. any day of the week and get a general admission ticket for half price.

