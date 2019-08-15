DALLAS — Pre-fair entries in the State Fair of Texas's 2019 Creative Arts competition have been delivered to Fair Park in Dallas. The entries arrived August 9 through 11 and judging began on August 11th.

There are more than 1,100 categories in the Creative Arts competition ranging from origami to canned fruits and vegetables.

Last year the State Fair took in pre-fair 7,614 entries and 2,326 during the fair. 4,862 ribbons were given to 1st (blue), 2nd (red), 3rd (white) place and honorable mention (yellow) winners in 2018.

State Fair of Texas guests will be able to see all the ribbon winners when the fair opens on September 27, 2019.

