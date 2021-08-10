State Fair of Texas 2021: What are the best bathrooms at Fair Park?

Everyone knows about the best food at the State Fair of Texas but real pros know where the best bathrooms are (feel free to thank us later).

The 2021 State Fair of Texas is filled with many classic rides as well as some new events. Fairgoers will take on plenty of food, rides, and football...meaning there will be plenty of trips to the bathroom as well.

Here is a look at four of the best restrooms at the fair (feel free to thank us later).

The Women's Building

The Women's Building was constructed in 1910, later becoming the Women's Museum. However, it closed in October 2011.

Currently, the Women's Building is opened for special events and exhibitions. There are also some quality bathrooms inside.

This spot is right near the front gate, so it will get plenty of fairgoers who didn't go before heading to Fair Park.

Centennial Hall

You can't miss the location of the restrooms inside the Centennial Hall, which was originally constructed in 1905. This building is right near the Esplanade and the large fountain that has many silver sculptures.

You can find many bathrooms inside here as well.

The Tower Building

The next bathroom spot is Big Tex's favorite restroom or maybe just the easiest one for him to get to. You can find quality restrooms at the Tower Building next to the Cottom Bowl.

Inside the Tower Building, you'll find restrooms right next to the food court. This way you can have as much messy food as you want and still keep those hands clean afterward.

The Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center

Going to a different section of Fair Park, there are some recently renovated restrooms inside the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center. This is near the Pan Am gate on the north side of the fairgrounds.

If you want to show someone you know a lot about the Fair, take them to the best food. If you want them to know you're a real pro, show them the best bathrooms.