Dallas Stars remove 10 players from COVID-19 protocol

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars announced Monday the team has removed 10 players from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The players back and ready to play include:

Radek Faksa

Luke Glendening

Jani Hakanpaa

Miro Heiskanen

Roope Hintz

Joel Kiviranta

Esa Lindell

Michael Raffl

Jason Robertson

Ryan Suter

Two Stars support staff members are also off the protocol as well.

Captain Jamie Benn, assistant coach Todd Nelson and two other support staff members remain in the protocol as of Monday.

This comes less than a week after the team placed three players and one staff member into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Before that, the NHL had to postpone two more Star games because of COVID concerns, which was a part of games being canceled leaguewide at the time.

The Stars (15-12-2) haven't played since the team beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Dec. 20. This was the Stars' second straight win after losing the previous five. Six of the team's games have been postponed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.