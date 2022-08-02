East Texas high school basketball player dies during game

According to a statement from Alto ISD, a player died during the Yellowjackets' game against Mt. Enterprise.

ALTO, Texas — An East Texas high school basketball player has died after suffering a medical emergency while on the court Tuesday night.

In a statement, Alto ISD said they will have grief counselors and local pastors available on campus beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to speak with students and staff.

"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family," Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said in a statement. "Please keep our community in your prayers."

The district has not confirmed the name the of the student who died.

This is the second loss of a high school student-athlete the Alto community has had to mourn in the past seven years.

In Oct. 2015, Cam'Ron Matthews collapsed on the sideline during a football game. He died the next day at a local hospital. The autopsy report showed his cause of death was "blunt impact."

According to a 2016 report from CBS19, Matthews was an organ donor and saved six lives, including his grandfather's, after he passed.