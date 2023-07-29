Stackhouse Burgers closing after overnight fire, restaurant says

Fire officials said crews responded to reports of a single vehicle crash that may have started the fire. The cause is under investigation.

DALLAS — Stackhouse, a burger restaurant which has been voted "Best Burger in Dallas" several years in a row, will be "temporarily closing until further notice" after an overnight fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA its crews fought a one-alarm fire Friday night at Stackhouse Restaurant, located at 2917 Gaston Ave., after reports of a single vehicle accident that may have started the fire. Crews put out the fire at the restaurant by 11:45 p.m. Friday, DFR officials said.

On its Facebook page, Stackhouse said it would be temporarily closing:

"Dear Valued Customers,

We regret to inform you that a fire incident occurred at Stackhouse Burgers yesterday evening, causing significant damage to our establishment. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident, as all staff members and customers were promptly evacuated to safety. However, due to the extent of the damage, it is with great sadness that we must announce the temporary closure of our restaurant until further notice.

The safety and well-being of our patrons and employees have always been our utmost priority, and we are profoundly grateful for your understanding and support during this difficult time. We will keep you informed of any updates regarding the progress and our anticipated reopening date through our Social Media Channels.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your understanding, encouragement, and support. We are eager to welcome you back to Stackhouse soon as we can!"

DFR told WFAA no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, and any relation to a motor vehicle accident, is under investigation.