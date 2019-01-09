A man is dead after being stabbed early Sunday morning.



According to Fort Worth police, officers were called to the 4100 block of Mansfield Highway near Miller Avenue.

Police said they found a man had been stabbed. He was sent him to the hospital in serious condition and later died. The stabbing happened in Forest Hill. It's unknown what led to the stabbing.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.